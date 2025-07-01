Sign up
Photo 3484
Built in Blue
One of many corrugated iron buildings that dot the landscape here in West Wales; barns, out houses, garages, workshops, sheds, huts, stores, chapels etc.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
white
,
window
,
blue
,
outside
,
old
,
lines
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
metal
,
shed
,
building
,
farm
,
colour
,
metallic
,
corrugated
,
cladding
