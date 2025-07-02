Previous
Next
Working on the chain saw gang by ajisaac
Photo 3484

Working on the chain saw gang

More tree surgery work next door, had to be done due to ash die back....
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact