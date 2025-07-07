Sign up
Photo 3485
In a jammy situation.
Homemade jam ready for storing from the blackcurrants in our garden (first crop this year).
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
food
,
glass
,
jar
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
jam
,
round
,
inside
,
circular
,
mat
,
lid
,
indoors
,
culinary
,
pov
