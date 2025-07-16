Previous
The Patient Fisherman by ajisaac
Photo 3485

The Patient Fisherman

This heron should get a Oscar nomination for its stationary pose for ages despite some human being pointing a camera at his face....!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
