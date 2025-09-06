Sign up
Photo 3474
Three Shady Ladies
Three Shady Ladies at the Craft Festival Wales, held in the castle at Aberteifi (Cardigan), West Wales.
I'm not sure what the idea was behind their muse but it provides an interesting subject matter...
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
black
white
shoes
dress
blackandwhite
outside
legs
fingers
fun
festival
outdoors
hands
pattern
abstract
bench
dresses
patterns
arms
monochrome
black-and-white
hedge
ladies
arty
greyscale
humour
lightshades
