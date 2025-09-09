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Photo 3492
'Florence'
'Florence' gracing one of the post boxes in Newcastle Emlyn.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
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ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
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365
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FinePix S4500
Taken
9th September 2025 10:53am
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white
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face
,
dress
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blue
,
outside
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legs
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street
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flowers
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knitting
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fun
,
buildings
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skirt
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colours
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outdoors
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hands
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orange
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top
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