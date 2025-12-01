Sign up
Photo 3489
Retro Week P#1
Found lots of great retro signs at a local 'antique' place...more to come.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3492
photos
51
followers
71
following
956% complete
3485
3486
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
red
,
face
,
yellow
,
blue
,
writing
,
sign
,
old
,
music
,
fun
,
signs
,
colours
,
hands
,
art
,
elvis
,
submarine
,
artwork
,
letters
,
words
,
colour
,
retro
,
metallic
,
arty
,
sixties
