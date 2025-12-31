Previous
Waiting for the New Year.....! by ajisaac
Waiting for the New Year.....!

Lovely bench in the village of Maenclochog in Pembrokeshire's rural heartland, located within the foothills of The Preseli Mountains, pronounced 'mine-cloch-og'.

A great way to pass the day before the evening's celebrations.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
