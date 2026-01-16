Sign up
Previous
Photo 3498
Two in view.
Two walkers at The Cobb, Lyme Regis in Dorset.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3498
photos
50
followers
69
following
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th January 2027 1:34pm
Tags
dark
,
two
,
sky
,
outside
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
walking
,
texture
,
dorset
,
pov
,
walkers
,
minimal
Jennifer
ace
So effective!!
January 23rd, 2026
