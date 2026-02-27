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Ode to the curious.... by ajisaac
Photo 3504

Ode to the curious....

Out on the streets of Tenby, Pembrokeshire. Spotted these two people looking at a window display of housing properties for sale in one of the local estate agents.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
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Suzanne ace
What a great shot! I like the presentation.
March 30th, 2026  
ajisaac
@ankers70 Many thanks for your kind comments & fav.
March 30th, 2026  
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