Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3504
Ode to the curious....
Out on the streets of Tenby, Pembrokeshire. Spotted these two people looking at a window display of housing properties for sale in one of the local estate agents.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3504
photos
48
followers
68
following
960% complete
View this month »
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
27th February 2026 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
glasses
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
faces
,
street
,
hair
,
metal
,
wall
,
candid
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
facade
Suzanne
ace
What a great shot! I like the presentation.
March 30th, 2026
ajisaac
@ankers70
Many thanks for your kind comments & fav.
March 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close