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The Face of Spring by ajisaac
Photo 3506

The Face of Spring

You know Spring has really 'sprung' when these lovely little ones greet you in the fields surrounding your habitat.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
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