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The Lady In Pink (not red) by ajisaac
Photo 3511

The Lady In Pink (not red)

The Lady in Pink (not red) on the streets of Aberteifi (no sign of Chris though!!!).
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
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