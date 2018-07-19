Previous
Mac Attack, 4AM by akaitsuruwest
3 / 365

Mac Attack, 4AM

This Macdonald's is open 24/7 after hours is all drive up. I find myself ofton amuzed at the backup at 2am (after the bars close) and up to 5am where police cars, paramedics and ambulance drivers fuel to start their day, or end it
SF, CA
19th July 2018 19th Jul 18

Nonlinear School

@akaitsuruwest
