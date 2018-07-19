Sign up
3 / 365
Mac Attack, 4AM
This Macdonald's is open 24/7 after hours is all drive up. I find myself ofton amuzed at the backup at 2am (after the bars close) and up to 5am where police cars, paramedics and ambulance drivers fuel to start their day, or end it
SF, CA
19th July 2018
19th Jul 18
Nonlinear School
@akaitsuruwest
night
,
photography
,
macdonald's
