49 / 365
Old Book
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
1
0
Amy Hearn
@akweg
It has been a few years since my last 365 Project and I am ready to commit myself to taking pictures everyday again. I really...
53
photos
2
followers
0
following
14% complete
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
18th February 2021 3:45pm
Tags
black and white
Caroline
ace
Interesting photo. Nice detail.
February 23rd, 2021
