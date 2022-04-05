Previous
Jeans Kinda Run by alabamaambie
Jeans Kinda Run

This morning I went to workout during my break at work and realized I was without a change of clothes. I ran in my jeans and a long sleeve shirt! It wasn’t as bad as I thought, but it would have been a better run with the right clothes on. Silly me.
Ambie

@alabamaambie
