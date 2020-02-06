Previous
Next
Alma Karlin by alamond
34 / 365

Alma Karlin

Alma Vilibalda Maximiliana Karlin (12 October 1889 – 15 January 1950) was a Slovene-Austrian traveler, writer, poet, collector, polyglot and theosophist.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

brane

@alamond
Architect and graphic designer with passion for photography ... Except the first one, all photos will be taken by mobile phone. My purpose is to show...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise