So tiny by alannahtoby
52 / 365

So tiny

I LOVE collecting shells, it's my happy place. I also love collecting tiny little shells, the type typically overlooked and unseen. Here is my collection -so many yet they take up so little space.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

