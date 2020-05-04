Previous
Menu for Open the Fast

This is blessing month of Ramadan. We are forbidden to waste food. My lovely wife cook 'martabak' (meat curry covered by spring roll pastry), spaghetti, and 'soto' (like chicken soup eat with 'nasi impit' [compressed rice] for us. I help her😊
4th May 2020

Albus Pen

@albuspen
