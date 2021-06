Return of the Greater Woodpecker

We've backtracked on our resolution (resolutions and pie crusts..) and resumed filling the feeder with sunflower seeds. The reasoning behind the decision was disarmingly convincing: 'now that they've got their offspring to feed they really need a richer diet'. And it's heart-warming to see them (Jack and Julia) to load their beaks full of seeds and fly away to their family cavity farther in the nearby forest.