The Jay: Looking Up by aleksanderrzyman
47 / 365

The Jay: Looking Up

Observant and wary, this jay seems oblivious to the eye of the camera. Perhaps, its own blue eyes make it feel superior to it - and rightly so. The proximity of the bird courtesy of the feeder :)
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

