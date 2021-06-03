Sign up
The Jay: Looking Up
Observant and wary, this jay seems oblivious to the eye of the camera. Perhaps, its own blue eyes make it feel superior to it - and rightly so. The proximity of the bird courtesy of the feeder :)
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
3rd June 2021 4:13pm
Tags
bird
,
jay
