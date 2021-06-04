Previous
Next
Four Girls on a Bummel by aleksanderrzyman
48 / 365

Four Girls on a Bummel

I'm sticking to the true-date rule, so I had to choose from just a couple of photos of starlings and nuthatches - and bemoan the impossibility of using one of the s p e c t a c u l a r photos from the previous day.. :) - or... A friend came to visit with her two Polish lowland sheepdogs ('pon' is the Polish acronym of the breed's name) and we went for a walk, me playing the role, eagerly, of the court photographer, and I realised some of pictures turned out quite good. So, for a change of pace, here's a human/canine interest story :)
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise