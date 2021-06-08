Previous
Poppy by aleksanderrzyman
52 / 365

Poppy

Well, the title explains it all :) But seriously, folks, like most of us I've discovered that solitary flowers against a more or less blurred background are fun to photograph.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
14% complete

Photo Details

