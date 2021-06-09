Previous
Next
Poppies - Conventionally by aleksanderrzyman
53 / 365

Poppies - Conventionally

In strong morning sunlight, colours unchanged. It's poppy time and sometimes you simply can't help taking photos of them. Silky, showy and shortlived.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise