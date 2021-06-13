Previous
Next
The Striped Parasol by aleksanderrzyman
57 / 365

The Striped Parasol

A woman on a balcony. Not having a smoke this time (she does like to contemplate the view from her window while enjoying a cigarette). An attempt at 'human interest' photo. Somehow, this sight - the colours, the palms of her hands - caught my eye.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise