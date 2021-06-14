Previous
Next
The House Sparrow: Looking Back by aleksanderrzyman
58 / 365

The House Sparrow: Looking Back

Possibly with anger, since mine and my neighbours' feeders have not been refilled with seeds for some time. Now it's time for the birds to go back to getting food unaided by humans.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise