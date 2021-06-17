Previous
The Sparrow by aleksanderrzyman
61 / 365

The Sparrow

A female house sparrow saved the day for me - I didn't get much opportunity to photograph anything else today. Now that bushes and trees are in leaf it's a rare occasion to spot a bird among them.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
