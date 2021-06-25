Sign up
69 / 365
Tryst
Invertebrates they may be but they do know of romantic places to woo each other. Canada hawkweed at the foot of the cliff on the shore of the Baltic Sea, western Poland.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
flies
wild flower
hawkweed
