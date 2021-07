Fiddling with Sliders

Knowing it was going to be a no-photo day I quickly took this picture of black locust foliage against some blue sky and pine branches, which resulted in a pleasing-to-the-eye but boring-for-the-soul blue-and-yellowish-green scene, so I did as the title suggests and arrived at this which isn't much of anything, but I sort of like it as an experiment in using sliders and gamma adjustment in post-processing :)