Rocks by aleksanderrzyman
75 / 365

Rocks

On the northern slope of the Karkonosze Mts. near Sklarska Poręba. I always take a photo of them when hiking in those areas. But they never change..
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
