75 / 365
Rocks
On the northern slope of the Karkonosze Mts. near Sklarska Poręba. I always take a photo of them when hiking in those areas. But they never change..
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Aleksander Rzyman
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Tags
rocks
,
woods
,
mountains
