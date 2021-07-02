Previous
Dangerous Flora by aleksanderrzyman
76 / 365

Dangerous Flora

A small skipper on a pincushion flower. Not alone, though. In a meadow in the Kaczawskie Mts. Nice area to hike and take photos off the beaten track.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

