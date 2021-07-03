Previous
Next
The Lesser Butterfly-Orchid by aleksanderrzyman
77 / 365

The Lesser Butterfly-Orchid

Living up to its common name, the orchid attracted a marbled white in a meadow in the Kaczawskie Mts, SW Poland. Plenty of insects to photograph there.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise