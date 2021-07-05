Previous
Scaly Cactus Flowers by aleksanderrzyman
Scaly Cactus Flowers

A couple of related species of Gymnocalycium. Characteristically, their flowers have no hairs or spines - as often is the case with cacti. On my window ledge, on a bright but cloudy day.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
