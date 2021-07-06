Previous
Flirting Look by aleksanderrzyman
80 / 365

Flirting Look

I'm grooming my girlfriend to be a model for in-house purposes. Never had one. I mean, a model. The beginnings are promising, she's pretty co-operative - though still has fun making faces most of the time. I can't help but love her..
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

