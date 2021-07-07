Previous
When Doves Pose by aleksanderrzyman
81 / 365

When Doves Pose

Collard doves still suffer from shock and disbelief that the feeder is not being replenished - so you can often see them perching on nearby branches, waiting for a miracle to happen.. Well, it won't, until late autumn.
7th July 2021

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

