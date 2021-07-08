Previous
The Mysterious World of Shield Bugs by aleksanderrzyman
The Mysterious World of Shield Bugs

A green shield bug (a nymph) on the seed capsule of a columbine. The only photo opportunity this day, just before the sunset, I had to make do with what was possible.
Aleksander Rzyman

