Among the Spines by aleksanderrzyman
83 / 365

Among the Spines

Perhaps it was the rain that prompted this dead-nettle leaf beetle into emergency landing in one of my cacti.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw.
