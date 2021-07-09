Sign up
83 / 365
Among the Spines
Perhaps it was the rain that prompted this dead-nettle leaf beetle into emergency landing in one of my cacti.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
83
photos
20
followers
14
following
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
9th July 2021 9:07am
Tags
cactus
,
beetle
,
dead-nettle leaf beetle
