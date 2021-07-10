Previous
Next
Jay's Brief Stopover by aleksanderrzyman
84 / 365

Jay's Brief Stopover

Gone are the days when the local avifauna was plentiful and visible - thanks to the feeder, . So this picture is in celebration of the now rare instances of the jay's appearance amid the foliage.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise