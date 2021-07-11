Previous
Cactus Flower by aleksanderrzyman
85 / 365

Cactus Flower

Those who have at least dabbled in cacti growing will have recognised Gymnocalycium baldianum, generally loved for its infrequent-within-the-genus flower colour. They usually start out red or scarlet, but with time (they're pretty long-lived) they get slightly tinged with magenta or purple. I haven't enhanced the colours in post-editing, though the shady situation in the afternoon may have had an impact. Well, it was the Impressionists who realised and exploited the wild relativity of colour within the context of shade/sunlight, time of day, background, etc.
Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
Lin ace
Beautifully captured
July 17th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful composition.
July 17th, 2021  
