Cactus Flower

Those who have at least dabbled in cacti growing will have recognised Gymnocalycium baldianum, generally loved for its infrequent-within-the-genus flower colour. They usually start out red or scarlet, but with time (they're pretty long-lived) they get slightly tinged with magenta or purple. I haven't enhanced the colours in post-editing, though the shady situation in the afternoon may have had an impact. Well, it was the Impressionists who realised and exploited the wild relativity of colour within the context of shade/sunlight, time of day, background, etc.