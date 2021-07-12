Previous
The Blackbird and the Omnipresent Nerd Twig by aleksanderrzyman
86 / 365

The Blackbird and the Omnipresent Nerd Twig

I believe the lacking sharpness of the photo adds to its painterly aspect, but the intrusive twig is a blemish. Still, I like the colour palette, reminiscent of Rousseau's naive wildlife paintings.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

Photo Details

