The Reincarnation of Kermit by aleksanderrzyman
88 / 365

The Reincarnation of Kermit

The green shield bugs on the potted columbine on my balcony are growing fast, changing into successive nymph stages. I wonder if I'm going to see them in their adulhood.
14th July 2021

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
