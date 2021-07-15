Previous
From A to Jay and Back Again by aleksanderrzyman
From A to Jay and Back Again

Jays, blackbirds, and doves infrequently but regularly adorn the growing mass of green outside my window. Some other species can mostly be heard rather than seen and still other ones are gone.
15th July 2021

Aleksander Rzyman

