93 / 365
Minimalist Approach
A begonia flower against a building's wall. Pure form and minimalism, for a change ;)
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
19th July 2021 3:16pm
Tags
flower
begonia
