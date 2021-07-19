Previous
Minimalist Approach by aleksanderrzyman
Minimalist Approach

A begonia flower against a building's wall. Pure form and minimalism, for a change ;)
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

