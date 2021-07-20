Previous
The Grasshopper: Begging for Mercy by aleksanderrzyman
The Grasshopper: Begging for Mercy

A garden scene. Rarely do you see a redstart without an invertebrate in its beak. N a t u r a l l y, the hapless grasshopper's pleas went unheeded
Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
