94 / 365
The Grasshopper: Begging for Mercy
A garden scene. Rarely do you see a redstart without an invertebrate in its beak. N a t u r a l l y, the hapless grasshopper's pleas went unheeded
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
94
photos
20
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
20th July 2021 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grasshopper
,
redstart
