Dodging the Sun by aleksanderrzyman
95 / 365

Dodging the Sun

Out in the fields, like Van Gogh's farmers during harvest, wild canines escape the scorching sun hiding in the shade of hay bales.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Well captured and great narrative
July 22nd, 2021  
