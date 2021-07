A Day In The Life Of.. Shield Bugs!

For the past couple of weeks the green shield bugs on my balcony have been a staple photo subject on those days with little photographing opportunity. I've only uploaded one or two pictures of the critter on 365, but I've been shooting them quite a lot - to practice close-ups and just in case. Little did I realise when I was taking this one that they'd be gone for good the following day. So this is in memoriam :)