Black Locust: Shoots and Leaves! by aleksanderrzyman
97 / 365

Black Locust: Shoots and Leaves!

This is more of an idea to be honed in future - I think this photo is a bit cluttered.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Great lighting - love the dark background
July 24th, 2021  
