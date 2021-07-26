Previous
Next
Thunderstruck! by aleksanderrzyman
100 / 365

Thunderstruck!

A lightning over the neighbouring block. I don't
o f t e n get to catch one with my shutter open, so - modest though it is - it does deserve immortalising on 365 :)
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Aleksander Rzyman

ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise