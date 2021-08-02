Previous
A Wall With A Window by aleksanderrzyman
A Wall With A Window

Somehow, this seized my eye. A window in an old building in Kazimierz, a largely Jewish district of Cracow (though originally a separate town).
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Aleksander Rzyman

@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the tones in this. You really feel the age of the building.
August 5th, 2021  
