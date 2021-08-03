Sign up
108 / 365
Maple Leaves
Right after the rain clouds moved east. Taken from the balcony of my parents' flat (as well as mine in the old days).
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
@aleksanderrzyman
I have always liked painting as an art. Taking photos brings me a bit closer to it - I cannot paint or draw. Besides, I...
108
photos
20
followers
15
following
29% complete
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Views
2
365
Canon EOS 2000D
2nd August 2021 7:19pm
Tags
leaves
,
maple
,
evening sunlight
