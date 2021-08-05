A Birch Aslant

Confession time, hem, hem. This is a picture from the previous day. I've been busy all day today (working - no end in sight, sigh..). And it has happened recently, three or four times, that I've used pictures taken on neighbouring days - when my circumstances were like what they are like today. But I dig the 365 idea - if you stick to true-to-date principle it makes you really think and concentrate on those very few photos that you somehow mange to take - because you're pressed to have something for 365.. This picture was taken in the shadow of the high bank of the Trześniowskie lake at sundown. Naturally, it was rather pale-green-and-bluish - but with those conspicuous white elements - so I decided for a b&w rendering. I also realised that swans (and, possibly, white egrets in similar milieux) are kind of white ghosts of twilight obscurity: you see them when all other waterfowl has blurred into the background (or hidden in the reeds) and become invisible. Many a time, at the end of a 'photo walk', I have unpacked my camera attracted by those white silhouettes in Grim-brothers-setting-like landscape. OK, I think, I'll say no more :)